Horford (toe) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Heat, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Horford has been on the Celtics' injury report for much of the season due to a left big toe sprain. He's been held out of three games since the All-Star break, and with the Celtics playing a back-to-back set this weekend, Horford could be held out of either Friday's game or Saturday's contest against the Nets. If both Horford and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) were to be sidelined, Luke Kornet would likely be inserted into the starting lineup while Neemias Queta serves as the backup center.