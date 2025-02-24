Horford (toe) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Horford has been on and off the injury report this season due to a left toe sprain. Tuesday is the first leg of a back-to-back set for the Celtics, and with Luke Kornet (personal) already ruled out against Toronto, Horford's absence would lead to a significant increase in playing time for Neemias Queta (illness) and Xavier Tillman (knee) behind starting center Kristaps Porzingis. Horford has averaged 7.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 25.0 minutes per game in February.