Celtics' Anfernee Simons: Needs 10 shots to score six points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Simons chipped in six points (2-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds and seven assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 131-95 victory over the Grizzlies.
Simons did a nice job finding his teammates for open looks, finishing with a season-high in dimes, and he didn't commit his first turnover until the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, he still struggled with his shot, and over the past two, he's gone 7-for-25 from the floor. He'll look to get things back on track Sunday against the Clippers.
More News
-
Celtics' Anfernee Simons: Tallies 17 points off bench•
-
Celtics' Anfernee Simons: Records 25 points in win•
-
Celtics' Anfernee Simons: Drops 19 points in win•
-
Celtics' Anfernee Simons: Nets 25 points off 17 shots in win•
-
Celtics' Anfernee Simons: Full stat line in team debut•
-
Celtics' Anfernee Simons: Coming off bench to start season•