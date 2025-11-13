Simons chipped in six points (2-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds and seven assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 131-95 victory over the Grizzlies.

Simons did a nice job finding his teammates for open looks, finishing with a season-high in dimes, and he didn't commit his first turnover until the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, he still struggled with his shot, and over the past two, he's gone 7-for-25 from the floor. He'll look to get things back on track Sunday against the Clippers.