Celtics' Chris Cenac: Heading to Boston

Cenac was selected by the Celtics with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Cenac entered the collegiate ranks as a well-regarded recruit and showed flashes of greatness mixed with inconsistency during his lone season at Houston. Across 37 games, the big man averaged 9.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 0.8 steals, 0.7 assists and 0.5 blocks while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc in 24.8 minutes per contest. The 19-year-old possesses an excellent frame and moves well at 6-foot-11, but he remains a raw prospect with significant development ahead of him. Cenac will join a center group that is slated to lose Nikola Vucevic to unrestricted free agency, though the much-improved Neemias Queta excelled as Boston's starting center throughout the 2025-26 season and Luka Garza provides additional depth.