White closed with 15 points (6-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and four steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 119-113 loss to the Pistons.

The 31-year-old point guard made an impact on the defensive end, with the four steals being his best showing since May 27, 2024, when he racked up five against the Pacers. White will be one of the engines of the Celtics this season alongside Jaylen Brown, and he's looked good in that role through three games, averaging 18.3 points, 3.7 boards, 3.7 assists, 3.3 threes, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks.