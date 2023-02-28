White closed Monday's 109-94 loss to the Knicks with 13 points (4-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block across 32 minutes.

In addition to playing despite being listed on the injury report with an ankle issue, White also joined the starting unit with Jaylen Brown (personal) unavailable for the tilt. White posted a decent all-around effort in the contest but failed to connect from beyond the arc. His nightly fantasy outlook improves when Brown sits, but White is likely bound to a smaller bench role on nights when Brown is available.