White produced 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block over 42 minutes during Tuesday's 120-117 victory over the Cavaliers.

The 30-year-old guard had a breakout 2023-24 campaign, but it seems as though he was just getting warmed up. White has increased both his volume and his efficiency from three-point range this season, and the result so far has been a career-high 18.9 points and 3.8 threes a game on 46.9 percent shooting from the floor, and 41.3 percent shooting from long distance. He's also supplying 4.6 boards, 4.3 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.8 steals a contest.