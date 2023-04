Williams racked up 14 points (4-4 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 18 minutes during Friday's 130-122 loss to the Hawks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Williams entered the rotation for the first time in the playoffs, logging a productive 18 minutes off the bench. While it is unclear what his role might look like moving forward, it should be noted that his 14 points were the most he has scored in a game in over a month.