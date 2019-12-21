Williams generated 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one block across 30 minutes in Friday's 114-93 home win over the Pistons.

Williams was extremely efficient during Friday's blowout win. His 18 points and 30 minutes played were both career highs for the rookie. The Tennessee product also drained his third and fourth career three-pointers. With Marcus Smart (eye) and Gordon Hayward (foot) battling injuries, there is an opportunity for Williams to continue to see meaningful minutes off the bench. The Celtics will stay home for Sunday's match-up with Terry Rozier and the Hornets.