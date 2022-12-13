Williams isn't starting Monday's game against the Clippers, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Williams will shift to a bench role after starting Boston's last two contests. Derrick White enters the starting five as the Celtics elect to roll with a smaller lineup.
