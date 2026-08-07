Celtics' Hugo Gonzalez: Competing for starting role

Gonzalez has a chance to claim a larger role in 2026-27 after the Celtics traded Jaylen Brown to the 76ers in exchange for Paul George.

Assuming Boston remains steadfast in keeping Payton Pritchard as its sixth man off the bench, the competition as the starting shooting guard should come down to Gonzalez and Baylor Scheierman. Gonzalez made only three starts to Scheierman's 20 last regular season, so the former is likely to need a standout training camp this fall to make inroads in the race for a spot in the first unit.