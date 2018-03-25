Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Deemed probable Sunday vs. Kings

Brown (concussion) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Now out of the NBA's concussion protocol after taking contact during a limited practice Thursday, Brown looks poised to play Sunday following a six-game absence. While the Celtics could ease Brown back into action Sunday against the lottery-bound Kings, the second-year wing should gradually see his playing time tick up while the regular season winds down, especially with Kyrie Irving (knee), Marcus Smart (thumb) and Gordon Hayward (ankle) all unavailable.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories