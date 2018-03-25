Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Deemed probable Sunday vs. Kings

Brown (concussion) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Now out of the NBA's concussion protocol after taking contact during a limited practice Thursday, Brown looks poised to play Sunday following a six-game absence. While the Celtics could ease Brown back into action Sunday against the lottery-bound Kings, the second-year wing should gradually see his playing time tick up while the regular season winds down, especially with Kyrie Irving (knee), Marcus Smart (thumb) and Gordon Hayward (ankle) all unavailable.