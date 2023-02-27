Brown (personal) remains out for Monday's matchup against the Knicks, but head coach Joe Mazzulla said he expects the shooting guard to be back in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Cavaliers, Souichi Terada of The Springfield Republican reports.

Brown has stepped away from the team but will miss only one contest due to personal reasons. Derrick White slides into the first five again with Brown out, but the first-place Celtics should have their preferred starting lineup back in action Wednesday.