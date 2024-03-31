Tatum ended Saturday's 104-92 win over New Orleans with 23 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt), nine rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes.

All five Celtics starters scored in double digits Saturday, with Tatum leading in that category for the fourth straight game. The All-Star forward was efficient from the field and was one rebound shy from recording his 25th double-double of the season. Since the All-Star break, Tatum is averaging 27.6 points on 46.8 percent shooting (including 43.3 percent from three on 7.9 3PA/G), 7.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals over 36.5 minutes per game.