Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Likely to be available for Game 7
Tatum (head) will continue to be evaluated for a concussion before Game 7, but coach Brad Stevens noted that there is "nothing...to be concerned about," Jay King of MassLive.com reports.
Tatum hit heads with Kevin Love during Friday's Game 6 loss, but Love got the worse end of things, as he's been ruled out for Sunday's Game 7. Tatum, on the other hand, appears to be probable for the contest. He's averaging 16.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals in the series while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from beyond the arc.
