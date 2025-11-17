Walsh had six points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-118 win over the Clippers.

Making his second straight start, Walsh set new season highs in minutes, boards and steals as he recorded at least two blocks plus steals for the sixth straight contest. The third-year forward is proving to be a useful part of Boston's frontcourt rotation despite his lack of offense, averaging 6.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.5 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 threes in 24.8 minutes a contest during that six-game stretch.