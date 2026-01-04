Walsh closed with 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 146-115 victory over the Clippers.

Shifting to the second unit while Sam Hauser got a start at the four, Walsh produced his second double-double of the season, with the other coming Nov. 20 against the Cavaliers. Walsh's production has been on the decline in the starting five -- he'd failed to score in double digits, or pull down more than seven boards, in seven straight games -- but it's not yet clear if Saturday's effort will be enough for the third-year forward to regain his spot.