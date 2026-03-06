Celtics' Jordan Walsh: Questionable for Friday
Walsh (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against Dallas.
Walsh was a very late addition to the injury report. He's been averaging 13.0 minutes over his last seven appearances, and minutes will be hard to come by with Jayson Tatum (Achilles) targeting his debut against Dallas.
