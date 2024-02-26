site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Celtics' Jordan Walsh: Recalled by Boston
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Boston recalled Walsh from the G League's Maine Celtics on Monday.
Walsh was sent to the G League on Wednesday but will rejoin the parent club a few days later. He's unlikely to see much playing time in the NBA.
