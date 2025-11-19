Walsh will start Tuesday's game against the Nets.

It was initially reported that Josh Minott would replace Walsh in the starting five, though the latter will ultimately get the starting nod for the third straight game. In his previous two games, the 21-year-old forward averaged 6.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in 25.5 minutes per contest.