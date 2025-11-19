Celtics' Jordan Walsh: Starting Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walsh will start Tuesday's game against the Nets.
It was initially reported that Josh Minott would replace Walsh in the starting five, though the latter will ultimately get the starting nod for the third straight game. In his previous two games, the 21-year-old forward averaged 6.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in 25.5 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Celtics' Jordan Walsh: Returning to bench Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Jordan Walsh: Another strong defensive effort•
-
Celtics' Jordan Walsh: Swats two shots in start•
-
Celtics' Jordan Walsh: Starting Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Jordan Walsh: Leads bench in minutes•
-
Celtics' Jordan Walsh: Logs season-high 24 minutes•