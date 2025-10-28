Minott amassed 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 122-90 win over the Pelicans.

The Celtics came into Monday night's game ranked as the second-worst rebounding team in the league, but they completely flipped the script on that narrative in this one, out-rebounding the Pelicans 54-35. Minott was a big reason why they won the battle of the boards, and he also finished with an insane plus/minus rating of plus-42, so he certainly made a case to stick as a starter. It'll be interesting to see what lineup Joe Mazzulla trots out for Wednesday's game against the Cavs.