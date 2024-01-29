Porzingis, who's listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain, was active during Boston's morning shootaround ahead of Monday's game against the Pelicans, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Porzingis missed Saturday's blowout loss to the Clippers after tweaking his ankle Thursday versus the Heat. However, he's trending in the right direction to return Monday, but his official availability likely won't be known until closer to the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.