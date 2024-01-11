Porzingis (knee) is available for Thursday's matchup at the Bucks, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

Porzingis continues to periodically miss time and has appeared in 12 of the Celtics' past 21 contests, but he'll be good to go Thursday following a one-game absence. In his previous appearance against the Bucks, a 119-116 victory, Porzingis posted 21 points, six rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes.