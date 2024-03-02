Porzingis is questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors due to a left quadriceps contusion, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Porzingis was solid versus his former team Friday, posting 24 points (8-14 FG), six rebounds, two assists and a block in 29 minutes during a blowout win over Dallas. This is a new injury for the big man, and if it forces him to the sideline, Al Horford would presumably slide into the starting lineup.