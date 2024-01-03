Porzingis provided 34 points (12-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 127-123 loss to the Thunder.

Porzingis led Boston in scoring Tuesday, but his efforts were not enough to lift the team to victory in what felt like a playoff matchup against a rising Thunder squad. Porzingis has provided some much-needed size and scoring versatility for the Celtics, and his offensive contributions have stood out as well. Over his last 10 outings, he's averaging 21.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.5 assists per game.