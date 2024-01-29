Porzingis (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Despite being active at the team's morning shootaround, Porzingis has been downgraded from questionable to out, joining Luke Kornet (hamstring) on the sidelines. Al Horford (neck) is available and should start in Porzingis' absence once again. Porzingis' next chance to suit up will come during the second half of Boston's back-to-back set versus Indiana on Tuesday, but his availability for that contest will likely be a game-time decision.