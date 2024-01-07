Porzingis (eye) never returned to Saturday's game against the Pacers.

Porzingis was deemed questionable to return after irritating his right eye early in the first quarter, and while he did attempt to warm up again at halftime, he went back to the locker room for good shortly after. According to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, coach Joe Mazzulla did not have an update on Porzingis' status after the game. For now, he should be considered questionable for Monday's rematch against Indiana.