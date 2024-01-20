Porzingis ended with 21 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block over 36 minutes during Friday's 102-100 loss to Denver.
It's the first time since Jan. 2 that the 28-year-old big has scored 20 or more points. Knee trouble has also cost Porzingis a couple games this month, which could help explain his erratic production, and he's averaging 16.6 points, 5.8 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.4 threes through eight January contests.
