Porzingis closed with 24 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 105-104 loss to the Cavaliers.

After missing Sunday's game against the Warriors due to a bruised quadricep, Porzingis was back in the lineup and providing his usual numbers. The 28-year-old big has scored in double digits in 14 straight games dating back to Jan. 13, averaging 22.1 points, 7.1 boards, 2.5 threes, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks over that stretch while shooting 52.1 percent from the floor and 46.7 percent from beyond the arc.