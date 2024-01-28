Porzingis (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

Porzingis tweaked his ankle Thursday versus the Heat and was sidelined for Saturday's loss to the Clippers. Al Horford (neck) would usually be the primary beneficiary for an increased role in Porzingis' absence, but the veteran is also questionable, while Luke Kornet (hamstring) is doubtful, so it's unclear what Boston's frontcourt will look like versus New Orleans.