Porzingis (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Porzingis has missed back-to-back games and three of Boston's last four contests due to a left ankle sprain. Al Horford (neck) is out and Luke Kornet (hamstring) is doubtful, so if Porzingis is sidelined again, Boston's frontcourt will be shorthanded versus Indiana.