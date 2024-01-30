Porzingis (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Porzingis has missed back-to-back games and three of Boston's last four contests due to a left ankle sprain. Al Horford (neck) is out and Luke Kornet (hamstring) is doubtful, so if Porzingis is sidelined again, Boston's frontcourt will be shorthanded versus Indiana.
