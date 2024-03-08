Porzingis totaled 24 points (9-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 loss to the Nuggets.

Porzingis led all players in Thursday's contest with a trio of threes while ending as one of two Celtics with 10 or more rebounds in a double-double performance. Porzingis, who was one of two Boston players with 20 or more points, has recorded at least 20 points and 10 boards in seven games this year. His rebound total matched a season high mark, a feat he has finished with on four occasions.