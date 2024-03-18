Porzingis (hamstring) is probable for Monday's game against Detroit, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Porzingis has missed the last five games due to a right hamstring strain, but he'll likely be able to return to action in the second half of a back-to-back set Monday. However, the Celtics may monitor his workload in his first game back.
