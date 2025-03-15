Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Porzingis (illness) is probable for Saturday's game versus the Nets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Porzingis is expected to return to action Saturday after missing Boston's previous eight contests due to an illness. With Al Horford (toe) deemed doubtful, Porzingis should reclaim his starting center spot if he's upgraded to available.

More News