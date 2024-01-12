Porzingis totaled six points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 21 minutes during Thursday's 135-102 loss to the Bucks.

Porzingis returned after missing Boston's previous game with a knee injury, seeing limited time on the court due to the blowout nature of the game but managing to record a half-dozen points along with a team-high-tying assist total. Porzingis has dished out four or more assists in three games so far this season.