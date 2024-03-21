Porzingis (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against Detroit.
Porzingis has been back in action over the past two matchups, and he didn't have a minutes restriction Wednesday against the Bucks, playing 28 minutes and logging 17 points, three rebounds and two assists. If he's available Friday, he should be able to handle a fairly normal workload.
