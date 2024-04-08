Porzingis is questionable for Tuesday's game in Milwaukee due to right hamstring injury management, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Porzingis and Al Horford (toe) are both questionable, but the rest of Boston's roster will be available Tuesday. If both big men are downgraded to out, Xavier Tillman, Luke Kornet and Oshae Brissett would be candidates for increased roles.