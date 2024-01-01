Porzingis closed Sunday's 134-101 win over the Spurs with 14 points (4-14 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 30 minutes.

Porzingis returned Sunday after missing the previous game with a calf injury, leading the Celtics in rebounds while finishing one board short of a double-double and as one of six players with a double-digit point total in a winning effort. Porzingis has tallied at least 10 points and eight rebounds in five straight outings and on 11 occasions this year.