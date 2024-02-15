Porzingis went to the locker room shortly before halftime of Wednesday's game against the Nets with an ankle injury and is uncertain to return, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

The Celtics haven't provided official word on Porzingis' status for the rest of the contest, but the fact that he had a wrap on his ankle in addition to Boston having built a 36-point halftime lead makes it likely that his night is over. Top backup Al Horford (toe) is already sitting out Wednesday, so the Celtics will likely turn to Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta to fill most of the minutes at center for the rest of the game.