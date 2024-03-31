Porzingis closed with 19 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals across 31 minutes during Saturday's 104-92 win over New Orleans.

Although Porzingis missed five of his six three-point attempts Saturday, he provided a reliable scoring presence inside the arc, as the Celtics consistently set the big man up against smaller defenders. He's now registered three or more blocks in each of his last three games and ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 1.9 blocks per game this season. Porzingis finishes March averaging 20.4 points on 45.3 percent shooting, 7.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.1 steals over 30.9 minutes per game.