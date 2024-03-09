Porzingis (hamstring) won't play Saturday against the Suns, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Porzingis was a late addition to the injury report Saturday, and in the end, the hamstring injury has been deemed severe enough to rule him out of this marquee matchup. Porzingis' next chance to play will come Monday against the Trail Blazers, and this also means Al Horford will presumably move into a starting role against Phoenix.