Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Porzingis (illness) went through practice Tuesday, Souichi Terada of MassLive.com reports.

Porzingis has missed the last two games for the Celtics with an illness but could be trending toward returning to the floor Wednesday against the Trail Blazers. If the veteran big man can't play against Portland, Boston will likely turn to Al Horford to shoulder the load in the frontcourt.

More News