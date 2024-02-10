Porzingis ended Friday's 133-129 win over the Wizards with 34 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 14-14 FT), 11 rebounds and one block in 33 minutes.

Porzingis has scored at least 30 points in back-to-back games, something he hadn't accomplished all season long, and he continues to prove he can deliver when called upon duty. Porzingis is averaging 25.0 points and 8.2 rebounds per game over his last five outings, and while he's not expected to reach the 30-point mark on a regular basis going forward, he remains productive in terms of fantasy appeal. He's on pace to average at least 20 points per game for the sixth consecutive season.