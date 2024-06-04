Porzingis (calf) is expected to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Mavericks on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Porzingis has managed to participate in multiple scrimmages in recent days without any setbacks. He hasn't played since Game 4 of the Celtics' opening-round series versus Miami on April 29, so it will be interesting to see how many minutes he can handle to open the series against Dallas.