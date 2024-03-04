Porzingis (quad) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavs.
If Porzingis is forced to spend another game on the sidelines, Al Horford would likely get another start and there would be more minutes available for Xavier Tillman and Oshae Brissett. Check back for another update on Porzingis following Tuesday's shootaround.
