Porzingis is questionable to return to Friday's game against Indiana due to right eye irritation.
Porzingis suffered a scratch right above his right eye in the first quarter and went to the bench. He briefly returned to the game, only to leave for the locker room moments later. If he's unable to return, the Celtics will need Al Horford and Luke Kornet to step up.
More News
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Chips in 19 points in win•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Nears double-double in return•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Will play Sunday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Sitting out Friday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Unlikely to play Friday•