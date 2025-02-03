Porzingis racked up 18 points (5-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and five blocks over 31 minutes during Sunday's 118-110 victory over Philadelphia.

Porzingis swatted a season-high five shots, two shy of his career-best mark (7). Boston's center is having a tremendous season, as he's on pace to return second-round value in nine-category formats with 19.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 blocks and 2.6 three-pointers.