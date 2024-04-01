Porzinigs (hamstring) is available for Monday's game against the Hornets, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Porzingis will shake off a questionable tag and suit up for a fourth straight game. Over his last six appearances, the talented big man has averaged 18.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.2 steals in 30.2 minutes per game.