Porzingis (calf) is not on the injury report to face the Spurs on Sunday.

The return of Porzingis is a huge boost for the Celtics on both ends of the court, as the big man has been playing well of late, and his size will be needed while matching up against Victor Wembanyama. Porzingis is averaging 23.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.9 blocks per game across seven December appearances.