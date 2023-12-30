Porzingis (calf) is not on the injury report to face the Spurs on Sunday.
The return of Porzingis is a huge boost for the Celtics on both ends of the court, as the big man has been playing well of late, and his size will be needed while matching up against Victor Wembanyama. Porzingis is averaging 23.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.9 blocks per game across seven December appearances.
More News
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Sitting out Friday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores season-high 35 points•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Double-doubles for Christmas win•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Cleared to play•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Optimism about availability•