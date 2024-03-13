Porzingis (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Suns.

Porzingis is slated to miss a fourth straight game and his fifth overall since the All-Star break. Al Horford (toe) will be back in action after taking a rest day during the second night of a back-to-back Tuesday versus the Jazz and should take over as the starting center against Phoenix, but Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman might be candidates for a few extra bench minutes, as well. Porzingis' next chance to suit up will come in Washington on Sunday.